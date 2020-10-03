Dr. Reddy's Announces Launch Of Generic Version Of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (DRREDDY, RDY), on Saturday, announced the launch of a generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, for Oral Use.

Dr. Reddy's said Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, 100 mg are available in bottle count sizes of 120.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, said, "We are pleased to launch this generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, for Oral Use, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients."

"At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the breadth of our portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease. We are pleased to provide financial support to patients by offering a co-pay card program for eligible patients, details will be available on our website," Marc Kikuchi added.

