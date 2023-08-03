DR. REDDY S LABORATORIES INR5. (NSE:DRREDDY) Price Target Increased by 8.21% to 5,549.02

The average one-year price target for DR. REDDY S LABORATORIES INR5. (NSE:DRREDDY) has been revised to 5,549.02 / share. This is an increase of 8.21% from the prior estimate of 5,128.01 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,831.94 to a high of 6,888.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.72% from the latest reported closing price of 5,646.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in DR. REDDY S LABORATORIES INR5.. This is a decrease of 209 owner(s) or 62.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRREDDY is 0.26%, an increase of 29.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 10,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,390K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,180K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRREDDY by 21.54% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,087K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REEAX - RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 1,040K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRREDDY by 2.52% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 759K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRREDDY by 12.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

