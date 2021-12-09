Commodities
Dr. Martens posts stronger first-half profit

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Boot brand Dr. Martens DOCS.L posted a higher first-half profit on Thursday, but warned that shipping delays in its U.S. business due to wider supply chain troubles will continue into the next fiscal year.

The company, which made its stock market debut in London earlier this year and has 135 stores globally, said pretax profit jumped 46% to 61.3 million pounds ($80.95 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30. It plans to open 20 to 25 new stores in fiscal year 2022.

