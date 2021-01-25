Commodities

Dr. Martens looks to raise 1.3 billion pounds in London IPO

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON NEWMAN

Classic British boot brand Dr. Martens said on Monday it was looking to raise up to 1.3 billion pounds ($1.78 billion) from a London listing, targeting a free float of around 35% of its issued share capital before greenshoe.

The company, known for its yellow stitching and a youth culture staple, said the price range for the IPO would be between 330 and 370 pence per share.

Dr. Martens is one of several IPO plans recently unveiled in the UK.

($1 = 0.7315 pounds)

