Dr. Martens flags shipping delays in U.S. unit, posts higher profit

Adds CEO comments, background

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Boot brand Dr. Martens DOCS.L posted a higher first-half profit on Thursday, but warned that shipping delays in its U.S. business due to wider supply chain troubles will continue into the next fiscal year.

It still reported a 44% increase in half yearly revenues in the Americas, but sales in countries like Japan, China and Australia continued to be impacted by pandemic-related restrictions.

The company, known for its 1460 chunky boots with yellow stitching, said pretax profit jumped 46% to 61.3 million pounds ($80.95 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30. Revenue rose 16% to 369.9 million pounds.

"We have seen more positive weeks than negative weeks (in the first half) for our like-for-like stores in UK and USA, led by growing footfall and better conversion," Dr. Martens boss Kenny Wilson said.

The company, which made its stock market debut in London earlier this year, also said it plans to open 20 to 25 new stores in fiscal year 2022, adding to its 135 existing stores.

Dr. Martens, whose boots were worn by the likes of British guitarist Peter Townshend, reiterated its confidence in achieving market expectations for fiscal year 2022, assuming there are no country-wide lockdowns.

($1 = 0.7573 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.