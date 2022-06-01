Commodities
Dr. Martens eyes higher revenue after price hikes

Muhammed Husain Reuters
British footwear brand Dr. Martens on Wednesday forecast higher annual revenue growth thanks to price hikes made in response to soaring inflation and stronger sales of its shoes and boots.

The group expects revenue growth in "high-teens" percentage terms for the 2022/23 fiscal year.

It also plans to restart dividend payments for the year ended March 31, and has proposed a final dividend of 4.28 pence per share.

