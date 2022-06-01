Dr. Martens eyes higher revenue after price hikes

June 1 (Reuters) - British footwear brand Dr. Martens DOCS.L on Wednesday forecast higher annual revenue growth thanks to price hikes made in response to soaring inflation and stronger sales of its shoes and boots.

The group expects revenue growth in "high-teens" percentage terms for the 2022/23 fiscal year.

It also plans to restart dividend payments for the year ended March 31, and has proposed a final dividend of 4.28 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7946 pounds)

