Dr. Martens (DOCS) Price Target Decreased by 5.83% to 195.84

The average one-year price target for Dr. Martens (DOCS) has been revised to 195.84 / share. This is an decrease of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 207.97 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 153.52 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.30% from the latest reported closing price of 156.30 / share.

Dr. Martens Maintains 3.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dr. Martens. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.06%, a decrease of 47.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.67% to 87,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,683K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,740K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 43.59% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 10,720K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,389K shares, representing an increase of 21.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 24.35% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 7,511K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,133K shares, representing a decrease of 101.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 64.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,316K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,495K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 43.96% over the last quarter.

LGGAX - ClearBridge International Growth Fund holds 5,401K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,689K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 43.25% over the last quarter.

