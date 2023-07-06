Dr. Martens (DOCS) Price Target Decreased by 14.64% to 167.16

The average one-year price target for Dr. Martens (DOCS) has been revised to 167.16 / share. This is an decrease of 14.64% from the prior estimate of 195.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.35 to a high of 225.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.83% from the latest reported closing price of 118.70 / share.

Dr. Martens Maintains 4.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dr. Martens. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.06%, a decrease of 28.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 95,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,664K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,683K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 7.92% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 10,720K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 10,101K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares, representing an increase of 77.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 442.59% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 7,511K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,133K shares, representing a decrease of 101.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 64.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,471K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 11.25% over the last quarter.

