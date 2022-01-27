Dr. Martens Christmas quarter sales up 11%, outlook maintained

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dr. Martens DOCS.L, the classic British boot brand, reported an 11% increase in revenue in the key Christmas quarter, boosted by a 33% jump in higher margin direct to consumer channels.

The group, known for its chunky boots with yellow stitching, said it remained confident in achieving market expectations for the full 2021-22 year.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)

