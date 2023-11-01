Dr. David Kelly Returning to Exchange as Keynote Speaker

Exchange is delighted to announce that Dr. David Kelly will return to the stage as a keynote speaker at Exchange 2024. As the Chief Global Strategist and Head of the Global Market Insights Strategy team for J.P. Morgan Asset Management, he has decades of industry experience.

Dr. David Kelly Understands the Economy

His research focuses on how the evolving economic environment impacts investments. Dr. Kelly is a prolific writer, who has written extensively about the U.S. economy. Accordingly, his U.S. forecasting model shapes his views on both the economic landscape and prospective asset class returns.

Dr. Kelly was a highlight of last year’s Exchange, delivering critical insight to attendees. His nuanced, 360 degree view on the economy makes him one of the most important and sought-after voices in the world of investing.

Recent Insights

Recently, Dr. Kelly has noted that although the economy is holding up better than anticipated, recession risk remains. His most recent insights included that the labor market is gradually easing. Though the stock market experienced a rally this year, valuations continue to be reasonable. Dr. Kelly notes that outside of the U.S., global economic momentum is more mixed. He also observed that the dispersion in stock valuations present an incredible opportunity for active managers.

Exchange Continues to Add Expert Thought Leaders

Dr. Kelly joins a growing roster of Exchange speakers that includes Amy Walters. With his robust understanding of the economy, and the political acumen of Walters, attendees will gain actionable analysis regarding how to position in 2024. Accordingly, Exchange is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event.

Register for Exchange 2024 here.

