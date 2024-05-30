News & Insights

Dr. Reddy’s Upholds Strong Compliance in 2024

May 30, 2024 — 12:03 pm EDT

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has successfully adhered to statutory compliance regulations and good corporate practices for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, as verified by the company’s secretarial audit. The company maintained compliance with all the relevant provisions of the SEBI Act, SCRA, and various other SEBI regulations without reporting any deviations. This compliance report affirms Dr. Reddy’s commitment to regulatory adherence and transparency with stakeholders in the financial markets.

