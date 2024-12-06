News & Insights

Dr. Reddy’s Subsidiary Faces Minor Penalty in Ukraine

December 06, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories LLC, a subsidiary in Ukraine, has been fined EUR 280 by the State Tax Service of Ukraine for an 8-day delay in receiving goods from non-resident entities. The company assures investors that this penalty will not materially affect its financials or operations. Despite the penalty, Dr. Reddy’s maintains its strong market position and financial stability.

