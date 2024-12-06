Dr. Reddy’s Subsidiary Faces Minor Penalty in Ukraine

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories LLC, a subsidiary in Ukraine, has been fined EUR 280 by the State Tax Service of Ukraine for an 8-day delay in receiving goods from non-resident entities. The company assures investors that this penalty will not materially affect its financials or operations. Despite the penalty, Dr. Reddy’s maintains its strong market position and financial stability.

For further insights into RDY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.