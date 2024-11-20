Dr. Reddy’s Receives USFDA Observations Post Inspection

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received a Form 483 with seven observations following a recent USFDA inspection at their API manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The company plans to address these observations within the specified timeline, aiming to maintain compliance and operational standards. This development is crucial for investors monitoring the company’s regulatory adherence and potential impact on stock performance.
