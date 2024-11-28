Dr. Reddy's Launches Toripalimab For Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma In India

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) said that it has launched Toripalimab in India, the first and only immuno-oncology drug approved for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Toripalimab is a New Biological Entity (NBE). It is the only immuno-oncology drug approved by various regulatory authorities around the world such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and others for the treatment of adults with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC).

In 2023, Dr. Reddy's entered into a license and commercialisation agreement with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd for Toripalimab.

As per the deal, Dr. Reddy's obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Toripalimab in 21 countries including India, South Africa, Brazil and various countries in Latin America. Additionally, the agreement allows Dr. Reddy's to expand the scope of the license to cover Australia, New Zealand and nine other countries. With this launch by Dr. Reddy's, India becomes the third country in the world after China and the United States to receive access to this next generation PD-1 inhibitor. Dr. Reddy's will market it under the brand name Zytorvi in India.

