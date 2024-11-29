Dr. Reddy’s Launches Innovative Cancer Drug in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Toripalimab in India, marking it as the first immuno-oncology drug approved for nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) in the country. This launch positions India as the third nation globally to access this innovative treatment, following China and the U.S. Toripalimab has demonstrated a 48% reduction in disease progression risk when combined with standard chemotherapy, addressing a significant need for advanced NPC treatment.

