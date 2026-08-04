Dr. Reddy's Launches First-to-Market Generic Sugammadex Injection In The U.S

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the U.S. launch of its Sugammadex Injection in single-dose vials of 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL), marking the first generic equivalent of Merck's Bridion.

Sugammadex Injection is used for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged two years and older undergoing surgery. This therapy allows patients to regain normal muscle function more quickly after anesthesia, making it a critical tool in operating rooms.

The branded version, Bridion (100 mg/mL), recorded U.S. sales of approximately $1.6 billion for the 12-month period ended May 2026, according to IQVIA National Sales Perspectives data. Bridion is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. The introduction of a generic alternative is expected to expand access and reduce treatment costs in hospitals nationwide.

The product will be marketed in the U.S. through Dr. Reddy's Injectables division. The company emphasized that this launch strengthens its position in the hospital segment and underscores its commitment to providing affordable, high-quality medicines.

RDY has traded between $11.36 and $15.67 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $12.07, up 1.86%.

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