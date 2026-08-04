BioTech

Dr. Reddy's Launches First-to-Market Generic Sugammadex Injection In The U.S

August 04, 2026 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the U.S. launch of its Sugammadex Injection in single-dose vials of 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL), marking the first generic equivalent of Merck's Bridion.

Sugammadex Injection is used for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged two years and older undergoing surgery. This therapy allows patients to regain normal muscle function more quickly after anesthesia, making it a critical tool in operating rooms.

The branded version, Bridion (100 mg/mL), recorded U.S. sales of approximately $1.6 billion for the 12-month period ended May 2026, according to IQVIA National Sales Perspectives data. Bridion is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. The introduction of a generic alternative is expected to expand access and reduce treatment costs in hospitals nationwide.

The product will be marketed in the U.S. through Dr. Reddy's Injectables division. The company emphasized that this launch strengthens its position in the hospital segment and underscores its commitment to providing affordable, high-quality medicines.

RDY has traded between $11.36 and $15.67 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $12.07, up 1.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.