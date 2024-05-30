Dr. Reddy’s Invests in Subsidiary for Growth

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has announced an investment of Rs. 649.99 crore in Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited (APSL), a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, to support its capital expenditure and working capital needs. APSL, a contract research and manufacturing organization, has been allocated over 1.16 billion equity shares by Aurigene Oncology Limited (AOL), another wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing APSL’s capabilities in drug discovery and manufacturing.

