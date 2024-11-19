Dr. Reddy’s Gains Strong Rating Amid Robust Growth

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received an ‘IND AA+/Stable’ rating from India Ratings & Research for its bank facilities, reflecting a solid financial position and continued growth in the US generic market. The company’s robust performance is driven by a diverse product mix, strategic launches, and improved operating efficiencies, despite challenges such as regulatory concerns and divestment impacts in India. Investors may find Dr. Reddy’s strong credit metrics and promising revenue growth, especially in the US, encouraging for the company’s future prospects.

