Dr. Reddy’s Fined in Germany for Registration Lapse

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received fines from Germany’s Federal Administration Office for failing to register beneficial owners of its subsidiary companies on time. The fines, totaling over €19,000, were imposed on betapharm Arzneimittel GmbH and Reddy Holding GmbH. Despite this, the company asserts there is no material impact on its financials or operations.

