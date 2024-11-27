News & Insights

Dr. Reddy’s Fined in Germany for Registration Lapse

November 27, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received fines from Germany’s Federal Administration Office for failing to register beneficial owners of its subsidiary companies on time. The fines, totaling over €19,000, were imposed on betapharm Arzneimittel GmbH and Reddy Holding GmbH. Despite this, the company asserts there is no material impact on its financials or operations.

