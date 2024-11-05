Dr Reddy’s Financials Verified; Investor Confidence Boosted

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ recent financial review by Ernst & Young Associates LLP confirms that the company’s interim financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024, align with International Accounting Standards. The review did not find any material modifications necessary, indicating a stable financial position. This assurance may bolster investor confidence, showcasing the company’s adherence to financial reporting standards.

