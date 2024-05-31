Dr. Reddy’s Engages Investors at Mumbai Conferences

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has announced its participation in investor conferences organized by Ambit Capital on June 5th and 6th, 2024, in Mumbai, as part of its commitment to transparency and engagement with investors. The company’s management will be available for in-person meetings during the event. The meetings are a significant opportunity for investors and analysts to interact with the company’s management and discuss performance and strategies.

