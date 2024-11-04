News & Insights

Dr. Reddy’s Announces New Employee Stock Options

November 04, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has approved the grant of stock options to eligible employees under its 2018 Employee Stock Option Scheme, with 4,820 options available at an exercise price of Rs. 1,274 per share. This move is part of the company’s efforts to incentivize and retain talent, aligning employees’ interests with those of shareholders. The options are set to vest equally over four years.

