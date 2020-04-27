Dr Peng Telecom proposes restructuring US$ 2020 bonds

SINGAPORE, April 28 (IFR) - Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group has made a proposal to restructure its US$423.35m 5.05% bonds due June 1, which involves an extension of the maturity date but no haircut on the principal.

The Shanghai-listed Chinese telecommunications operator has proposed increasing the coupon to 7.55% and extending the maturity date by 18 months to December 1 2021, with two partial principal redemptions before that date.

It proposes to redeem US$50.682m, or 12%, of the principal at face value in cash on the original maturity date, and a further US$65.352m, or 15%, of the principal at par on October 1 2020.

Dr Peng will also attach additional security to the bonds, in the form of first ranking security over a Cayman Islands-based limited partnership that will monetise some of its investments and a Hong Kong bank account that will receive the proceeds of the asset sales.

In March, Dr Peng announced a plan to sell up to 429.718m new shares to Shenzhen Xinpengyun Technology and other investors, though the exact terms and timing have yet to be decided.

If the share sale and/or one or more asset sales go ahead and raise net proceeds of at least US$105m, Dr Peng will use 20% of the proceeds to redeem more bonds, up to a maximum of US$63.3525m in principal amount.

The issuer plans to seek bondholder consent for the measures in late May, and will pay the cash equivalent to 1% of face value to bondholders who consent to the changes.

Dr Peng provides broadband and cloud computing services in China and North America, and has invested in the Pacific Light Cable Network, an undersea cable project between Hong Kong and Los Angeles. It blamed complications including typhoons, the presence of "fish aggregating devices", and the coronavirus pandemic for delays to the cable construction schedule.

The company said the proposed restructuring would alleviate liquidity pressures and allow it to maximise the value of its assets.

Latham & Watkins is legal adviser to the company and Alvarez & Marsal is financial adviser.

The bonds, issued through Dr Peng Holding Hongkong, were downgraded to Caa1 by Moody's in May 2019. They were last quoted at a cash price of 50, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174548; Reuters Messaging: daniel.stanton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.