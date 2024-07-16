Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Dr. Nomi Prins shared her thoughts on why central banks are buying gold, uranium's role in the energy transformation and why she became a director at ASX-listed Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI).

The geopolitical macroeconomist and best-selling author emphasized that a shift toward real assets is taking place.

"We are at the cusp of I think a major, major bull cycle for real assets because of weakness in banks, because I think the (US Federal Reserve) and other central banks are less relevant with respect to monetary policy and controlling anything. And because the world is evolving very quickly (due to) artificial intelligence, data, technology, the energy transformation," she said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida.

"All of these things require more resources than we've actually mined in a lot of cases. So I think the main thing to think about as an investor is that some of these are long-term plays ... in your investment portfolio."

