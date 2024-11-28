Dr. Martens Shares Soar Despite H1 Loss

Shares of the UK-based Dr. Martens PLC (GB:DOCS) soared 13% as of writing, despite the company reporting a loss in its H1 results for FY25. The footwear company, known for its iconic boots, reported an adjusted loss before tax of £17.9 million, marking a decline from the £25.2 million profit reported in H1 FY24. Nonetheless, investors responded positively to the results, as the company highlighted encouraging signs in recent trading and maintained its FY25 guidance.

Dr. Martens Faces H1 Setback with Revenue Plunge

In H1, Dr. Martens reported a 16% year-over-year decline in its revenue to £332.1 million in constant currency. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) dropped to a loss of £4.3 million compared to the £39.7 million profit reported in the previous year.

Within its segments, Direct-to-consumer revenue fell 5%, while Wholesale revenue declined 27% in constant currency, in line with expectations.

Regionally, the company continues to face struggles in its largest market, the U.S., which saw a revenue drop of 20%. This was followed by a 16% decrease in EMEA and a 7% drop in APAC.

Dr. Martens Pins Hopes on Holiday Sales

Despite the H1 setback, Dr. Martens is hoping for a stabilization in the second half driven by its holiday sales. The company has already highlighted favorable trading for its autumn-winter collection ahead of the festive season.

Additionally, the company stated that it implemented a cost-saving plan through strict cost-control measures across the business. This will now generate £25 million in FY26, at the top end of previous guidance.

Is Dr. Martens Stock a Buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, DOCS stock has a Hold rating based on three Hold recommendations. The average Dr. Martens share price forecast is 76.33p, which is 14% above the current price level.

