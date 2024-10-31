News & Insights

Dr. Martens Plc Clarifies Total Voting Rights

October 31, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Dr. Martens Plc (GB:DOCS) has released an update.

Dr. Martens Plc has announced its total voting rights, with 963,087,350 ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right, currently in circulation. This figure is significant for shareholders assessing their stake and any changes in their interest, in line with FCA rules. The company has clarified that it holds no shares in treasury, ensuring transparency in its shareholding structure.

