Dr. Martens Confirms Share Capital and Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

Dr. Martens Plc (GB:DOCS) has released an update.

Dr. Martens plc has announced that its issued share capital comprises 961,972,102 ordinary shares, each with one voting right, and confirms it holds no treasury shares. Shareholders can use this total number to ascertain if they need to declare changes in their company interest. The announcement ensures compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

