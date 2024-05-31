Dr. Martens Confirms Share Capital and Voting Rights

Dr. Martens Plc (GB:DOCS) has released an update.

Dr. Martens plc has announced that its issued share capital comprises 961,972,102 ordinary shares, each with one voting right, and confirms it holds no treasury shares. Shareholders can use this total number to ascertain if they need to declare changes in their company interest. The announcement ensures compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:DOCS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.