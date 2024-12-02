Dr. Martens Announces Total Voting Shares Update

Dr. Martens Plc (GB:DOCS) has released an update.

Dr. Martens plc has announced that its total ordinary share capital consists of 963,127,689 shares, each with one voting right, aligning with FCA’s transparency rules. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements regarding their interests in the company. Dr. Martens holds no treasury shares, making all issued shares eligible for voting.

