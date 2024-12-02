News & Insights

Stocks

Dr. Martens Announces Total Voting Shares Update

December 02, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dr. Martens Plc (GB:DOCS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dr. Martens plc has announced that its total ordinary share capital consists of 963,127,689 shares, each with one voting right, aligning with FCA’s transparency rules. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements regarding their interests in the company. Dr. Martens holds no treasury shares, making all issued shares eligible for voting.

For further insights into GB:DOCS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.