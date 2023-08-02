Dr Lal PathLabs (NSE:LALPATHLAB) Price Target Increased by 6.23% to 2,128.71

The average one-year price target for Dr Lal PathLabs (NSE:LALPATHLAB) has been revised to 2,128.71 / share. This is an increase of 6.23% from the prior estimate of 2,003.94 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,446.32 to a high of 2,872.26 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.50% from the latest reported closing price of 2,352.10 / share.

Dr Lal PathLabs Maintains 0.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dr Lal PathLabs. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LALPATHLAB is 0.30%, a decrease of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.20% to 6,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 2,409K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LALPATHLAB by 11.46% over the last quarter.

WAINX - Wasatch Emerging India Fund Investor Class shares holds 831K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 491K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAEMX - Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 399K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LALPATHLAB by 31.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

