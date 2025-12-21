Dr. Lal PathLabs (BSE:539524) Price Target Decreased by 49.54% to 1,746.71

The average one-year price target for Dr. Lal PathLabs (BSE:539524) has been revised to ₹ 1,746.71 / share. This is a decrease of 49.54% from the prior estimate of ₹ 3,461.40 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,213.96 to a high of ₹ 2,103.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.55% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 2,797.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dr. Lal PathLabs. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 539524 is 0.18%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 8,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 2,898K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 539524 by 16.12% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,331K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 539524 by 6.80% over the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,146K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539524 by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 530K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 539524 by 6.38% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 480K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 539524 by 0.17% over the last quarter.

