Dr. Jeffrey Langsam Named Chief Clinical Officer of The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Dr. Jeffrey Langsam becomes Chief Clinical Officer at The Oncology Institute, overseeing therapeutic and clinical engagement decisions.

Quiver AI Summary

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) has appointed Dr. Jeffrey Langsam as its new Chief Clinical Officer, effective May 13, 2025. Dr. Langsam, who previously served as the National Director of Oncology at Cigna Healthcare and has extensive experience in the oncology field, will oversee key therapeutic areas, including pathway and procurement decisions and clinical engagement within TOI's managed services organization (MSO). CEO Daniel Virnich expressed excitement about Dr. Langsam's expertise, which is expected to enhance TOI's value-based oncology model and support its growth in partnerships and clinical services. Dr. Langsam stated his enthusiasm about joining TOI during an important period of expanding risk-based contracts and service offerings. Founded in 2007, TOI specializes in providing value-based cancer care to over 1.8 million patients across more than 70 clinic locations.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Langsam as Chief Clinical Officer brings extensive expertise in Oncology and Specialty Pharmacy, enhancing leadership in clinical decision-making.

The announcement signifies The Oncology Institute's commitment to scaling its therapeutic decision-making model, potentially leading to improved patient care and operational efficiency.

Growth in value-based partnerships and the MSO model highlights The Oncology Institute's strategic expansion and positioning in the oncology market.

TOI's focus on delivering evidence-based cancer care to over 1.8 million patients underscores its role as a leader in community oncology, enhancing its reputation and outreach.

Potential Negatives

Dr. Langsam's previous employer, Cigna Healthcare, and prior experience at Aetna may raise concerns about potential conflicts of interest or differences in organizational culture, which could impact TOI's operations.

The timing of this leadership change amidst an acceleration in risk-based contracts suggests a potential instability or need for a strategic overhaul within the organization.

While the appointment is framed positively, reliance on new leadership to scale existing models could indicate challenges with current operational strategies and outcomes.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Clinical Officer at The Oncology Institute?

Dr. Jeffrey Langsam has been appointed as the Chief Clinical Officer effective May 13th, 2025.

What are Dr. Langsam's previous roles before joining TOI?

He was the National Director of Oncology at Cigna and a Regional Medical Director at Aetna.

What will Dr. Langsam oversee as CCO at TOI?

He will oversee therapeutics, pathway and procurement decisions, utilization management, and clinical engagement in MSO practice.

Why is TOI excited about Dr. Langsam's appointment?

His expertise in Oncology and Specialty Pharmacy will help scale TOI's therapeutic decision-making and improve patient care.

What is The Oncology Institute known for?

TOI is known for providing highly specialized, value-based cancer care and advancing oncology services in community settings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOI Insider Trading Activity

$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A BARASCH purchased 1,358,448 shares for an estimated $1,415,095

MARK L PACALA purchased 90,562 shares for an estimated $94,338

BRAD HIVELY has made 3 purchases buying 309,056 shares for an estimated $59,433 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KAREN MARIE JOHNSON purchased 36,224 shares for an estimated $37,734

DANIEL VIRNICH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 22,640 shares for an estimated $23,584

YALE PODNOS (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

JEREMY CASTLE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

ROBERT ROSS CARTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CERRITOS, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) (“TOI”), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, announced today that Dr. Jeffrey Langsam will assume the role of enterprise Chief Clinical Officer effective May 13



th



, 2025. The CCO role will oversee therapeutics including pathway and procurement decisions, utilization management, and MSO practice clinical engagement. Dr. Langsam joins TOI from Cigna Healthcare, where he was the National Director of Oncology and a Senior Medical Director in the Specialty Pharmacy Division. He previously served as a Regional Medical Director at Aetna, and was clinical faculty at the University of Connecticut where he was a practicing oncologist for many years.





“We are ecstatic that Dr. Langsam is joining our already impressive group of clinical leaders at TOI as our next CCO.” said Daniel Virnich, CEO of The Oncology Institute. “As we see acceleration in new value-based partnerships across the country and growth in our MSO model, Dr. Langsam’s deep expertise in Oncology and Specialty Pharmacy will be pivotal in scaling our therapeutic decision-making model across the enterprise and building a high-value engaged MSO network.”





“I couldn’t be more excited about joining the senior leadership team at TOI as CCO”, commented Dr. Langsam. “TOI has been leading value-based community oncology for many years, and acceleration in risk-based contracts and service offerings makes this a critical moment for the organization to continue scaling its clinical model to provide even greater benefits to patients and payor partners.”







About The Oncology Institute







Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better.







For more information, visit







www.theoncologyinstitute.com











Contacts









Media









The Oncology Institute, Inc.











marketing@theoncologyinstitute.com











Investors









Solebury Strategic Communications











investors@theoncologyinstitute.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.