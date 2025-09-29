Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Depositary Receipt (DRPRY) Price Target Decreased by 17.68% to 6.05

The average one-year price target for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DRPRY) has been revised to $6.05 / share. This is a decrease of 17.68% from the prior estimate of $7.35 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$8.67 to a high of $26.68 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.00% from the latest reported closing price of $7.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRPRY is 0.01%, an increase of 38.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 62.86% to 30K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRAY - FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 20.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRPRY by 24.67% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 7K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 1,615.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRPRY by 95.15% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares.

