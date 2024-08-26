D.R. Horton's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for D.R. Horton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $142,308, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $232,547.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $200.0 for D.R. Horton during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $15.9 $15.4 $15.6 $200.00 $71.3K 293 50 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.9 $15.8 $15.8 $200.00 $70.9K 293 50 DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.1 $21.4 $21.6 $200.00 $64.8K 68 35 DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $47.7 $47.4 $47.4 $150.00 $47.4K 506 10 DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.5 $16.2 $16.3 $195.00 $32.6K 300 0

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 118 markets across 33 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding D.R. Horton, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of D.R. Horton With a volume of 341,232, the price of DHI is up 0.48% at $192.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About D.R. Horton

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $220.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on D.R. Horton with a target price of $220.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

