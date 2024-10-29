D.R. Horton sees FY25 revenue ~$36B-$37.5B, consensus $39.41B

Based on current market conditions, D.R. Horton (DHI) is providing initial guidance for fiscal 2025 including: Consolidated revenues of approximately $36.0 billion to $37.5 billion; Homes closed by homebuilding operations of 90,000 homes to 92,000 homes;Income tax rate of approximately 24.5%; Consolidated cash flow provided by operations greater than fiscal 2024; Share repurchases of approximately $2.4 billion and dividend payments of approximately $500 million.

