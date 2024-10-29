D.R. Horton raises quarterly dividend to 40c per share

Subsequent to year-end, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40c per common share, an increase of 33% compared to its most recent dividend paid. The dividend is payable on November 19, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DHI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.