News & Insights

Stocks

D.R. Horton raises quarterly dividend to 40c per share

October 29, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Subsequent to year-end, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40c per common share, an increase of 33% compared to its most recent dividend paid. The dividend is payable on November 19, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DHI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.