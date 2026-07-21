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D.R. Horton Q3 Profit Falls; Revenue Remains Flat; Cuts Full-year Revenue Outlook- Update

July 21, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported lower earnings for its third quarter, while revenue remained largely unchanged from a year earlier. The company also lowered its full-year revenue outlook.

Net income attributable to D.R. Horton declined to $904.9 million or $3.20 per share in the quarter from $1.025 billion or $3.36 per share a year ago.

Income before income taxes decreased to $1.226 billion from $1.358 billion a year earlier.

Revenue was essentially flat at $9.227 billion, compared with $9.226 billion in the prior-year period.

Homebuilding revenue for the third quarter increased 1% to $8.7 billion, and homes closed increased 4% to 23,983 homes.

The company now expects fiscal 2026 revenue in the range of $32.5 billion to $33.0 billion, down from its previous forecast of $33.5 billion to $34.5 billion.

D.R. Horton also lowered its forecast for homes closed by homebuilding operations to 83,800-84,300 homes from 86,000-87,500 homes.

The company's shares were up 0.42% in pre-market trading after closing at $144.79 on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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