D.R. Horton price target lowered to $190 from $220 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on D.R. Horton (DHI) to $190 from $220 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm notes D.R. Horton missed on just about every metric, and guide was below too.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DHI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.