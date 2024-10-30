News & Insights

D.R. Horton price target lowered to $190 from $220 at Wells Fargo

October 30, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on D.R. Horton (DHI) to $190 from $220 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm notes D.R. Horton missed on just about every metric, and guide was below too.

