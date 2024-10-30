News & Insights

Stocks

D.R. Horton price target lowered to $145 from $154 at RBC Capital

October 30, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on D.R. Horton (DHI) to $145 from $154 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q4 miss across the metrics, while its Q1 outlook implies “further weakness”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. D.R. Horton’s near-term prospects for little growth, likely further margin pressures, and ROE compressing to just in-line with peers should weigh on the stock’s premium valuation, RBC added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DHI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.