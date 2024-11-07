News & Insights

Stocks

D.R. Horton downgraded at Raymond James on entry-level homebuyer pressures

November 07, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton (DHI) to Market Perform from Outperform with no price target The firm is “compelled” to adopt a “higher for longer” view on mortgage rates and housing affordability, in-line with the market’s consensus reaction so far in the wake of Tuesday’s decisive election results, the analyst tells investors. The firm is lowering its EPS estimates and rating on D.R. Horton given the near-term pressures it sees on entry-level homebuilders, whose core first-time buyers are likely to face even greater affordability challenges this spring, the analyst stated.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DHI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.