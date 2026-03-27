D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Moves -1.30%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, D.R. Horton (DHI) was down 1.3% at $134.19. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

The homebuilder's stock has dropped by 14.47% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's loss of 11.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of D.R. Horton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 21, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.18, marking a 15.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.7 billion, indicating a 0.47% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.52 per share and revenue of $34.01 billion, indicating changes of -9.08% and -0.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R Horton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Right now, D.R. Horton possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, D.R. Horton currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.36, so one might conclude that D.R. Horton is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that DHI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.