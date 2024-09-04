D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, D.R. Horton (DHI) reached $184.19, with a -0.16% movement compared to the previous day. The stock performed on par with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 6.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.14, reflecting a 6.97% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.24 billion, showing a 2.54% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $37.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.52% and +4.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. D.R. Horton is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, D.R. Horton is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.15. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.59 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that DHI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. DHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

