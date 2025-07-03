D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $131.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.02%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a gain of 9.78% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 7.94%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of D.R. Horton in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 22, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.93, indicating a 28.54% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.82 billion, down 11.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.47 per share and a revenue of $34.1 billion, demonstrating changes of -20.01% and -7.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for D.R Horton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, D.R. Horton holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, D.R. Horton is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.68 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 4.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 2.27 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

