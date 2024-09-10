D.R. Horton (DHI) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, D.R. Horton (DHI) reached $187.53, with a +0.01% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 8.98% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 29, 2024. On that day, D.R. Horton is projected to report earnings of $4.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.97%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.24 billion, indicating a 2.54% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

DHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $37.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.52% and +4.41%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, D.R. Horton possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, D.R. Horton currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.53.

One should further note that DHI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.87. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.96.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

