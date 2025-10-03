D.R. Horton (DHI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $174.95, marking a +2.03% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

The stock of homebuilder has fallen by 2.95% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of D.R. Horton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 28, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.29, down 16.07% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.46 billion, indicating a 5.44% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.79 per share and a revenue of $34.02 billion, demonstrating changes of -17.78% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for D.R Horton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. D.R. Horton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, D.R. Horton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.89 for its industry.

It's also important to note that DHI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 2.61 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.