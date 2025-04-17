D.R. Horton (DHI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

D.R. Horton (DHI) reported $7.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.1%. EPS of $2.58 for the same period compares to $3.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.09 billion, representing a surprise of -4.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Homes Closed : 19,276 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 20,340.

: 19,276 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 20,340. Net sales order - Homes sold : 22,437 compared to the 26,314 average estimate based on 16 analysts.

: 22,437 compared to the 26,314 average estimate based on 16 analysts. Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog : 14,164 versus 17,165 estimated by 14 analysts on average.

: 14,164 versus 17,165 estimated by 14 analysts on average. Sales order backlog - Value : $5.48 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $6.76 billion.

: $5.48 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $6.76 billion. Net sales order - Value : $8.36 billion versus $9.94 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $8.36 billion versus $9.94 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding : $7.18 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $7.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.2%.

: $7.18 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $7.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.2%. Revenues- Rental : $236.60 million versus $286.36 million estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.3% change.

: $236.60 million versus $286.36 million estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.3% change. Revenues- Financial Services : $212.90 million versus $203.24 million estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.

: $212.90 million versus $203.24 million estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change. Revenues- Homebuilding : $7.20 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $7.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%.

: $7.20 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $7.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%. Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding : $22 million versus $16.37 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +218.8% change.

: $22 million versus $16.37 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +218.8% change. Revenues- Forestar : $351 million compared to the $365.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $351 million compared to the $365.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenues- Eliminations and Other: -$269.40 million compared to the -$306.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.

Shares of D.R. Horton have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

