D.R. Horton (DHI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed the most recent trading day at $124.81, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%.

The stock of homebuilder has risen by 0.46% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of D.R. Horton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 22, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.92, signifying a 28.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.82 billion, indicating a 11.48% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.41 per share and a revenue of $34.1 billion, signifying shifts of -20.43% and -7.34%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R Horton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. D.R. Horton currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, D.R. Horton is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.77 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that DHI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.99. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, positioning it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.