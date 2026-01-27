D.R. Horton (DHI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

D.R. Horton (DHI) reported $6.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $2.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Selling Price - Homes Closed : $365.5 million compared to the $362.65 million average estimate based on 16 analysts.

: $365.5 million compared to the $362.65 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. Homes Closed - Homes : 17,818 compared to the 17,341 average estimate based on 16 analysts.

: 17,818 compared to the 17,341 average estimate based on 16 analysts. Net Sales Orders - Homes : 18,300 compared to the 18,613 average estimate based on 16 analysts.

: 18,300 compared to the 18,613 average estimate based on 16 analysts. Sales Order Backlog - Homes : 11,376 compared to the 11,995 average estimate based on 14 analysts.

: 11,376 compared to the 11,995 average estimate based on 14 analysts. Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Northwest : $546.7 million versus $526.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $546.7 million versus $526.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North : $989.5 million versus $957.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

: $989.5 million versus $957.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest : $894.7 million compared to the $948.6 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.5% year over year.

: $894.7 million compared to the $948.6 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.5% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central : $1.39 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $1.39 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales : $6.51 billion versus $6.29 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.

: $6.51 billion versus $6.29 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change. Revenues- Rental : $109.5 million compared to the $181.48 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.7% year over year.

: $109.5 million compared to the $181.48 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.7% year over year. Revenues- Financial Services : $184.6 million versus $168.25 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

: $184.6 million versus $168.25 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Revenues- Homebuilding: $6.53 billion versus $6.31 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.

Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for D.R. Horton here>>>

Shares of D.R. Horton have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

