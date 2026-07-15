D.R. Horton (DHI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $151.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 4.06% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 21, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.99, showcasing a 11.01% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.18 billion, showing a 0.44% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.6 per share and a revenue of $33.85 billion, representing changes of -8.38% and -1.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R Horton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher within the past month. D.R. Horton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.45.

Investors should also note that DHI has a PEG ratio of 2.1 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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