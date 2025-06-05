D.R. Horton (DHI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, D.R. Horton (DHI) reached $122.74, with a -0.64% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 0.62% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of D.R. Horton in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.92, showcasing a 28.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.82 billion, indicating a 11.48% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.41 per share and revenue of $34.1 billion, which would represent changes of -20.43% and -7.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, D.R. Horton possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, D.R. Horton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.36 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, positioning it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

