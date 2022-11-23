Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Credit: REUTERS/Paul Hackett

November 23, 2022 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wilko Johnson, guitarist for 1970s pub-rock band Dr Feelgood and influencer of Britain's punk rock movement, has died aged 75.

A statement on Johnson's Twitter page said the musician had passed away at home on Monday. No further details were given.

Johnson was diagnosed with late stage pancreatic cancer in early 2013 and said he was embarking on a farewell tour. A year later, he underwent major surgery and was declared cancer-free.

Born in Canvey Island, Essex, Johnson found fame with Dr Feelgood, whose driving R&B rock and his choppy guitar playing influenced English punk. He later joined Ian Drury & The Blockheads in 1980 before concentrating on his Wilko Johnson Band.

Johnson was also an actor, portraying executioner Ilyn Payne in hit fantasy drama "Game of Thrones".

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.